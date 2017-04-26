Promising forecast for local equity
Survey reveals asset managers expect domestic market to outperform cash over the next 12 months thanks to global growth
Improving global growth will favour SA’s equity market this year, which is looking more attractive than it has for some time, says Old Mutual Investment Group.
Synchronised growth across China, the US and Europe was positive for domestic equities, which were less expensive than they had been over the past two years, following the "sideways" move of the JSE all-share index, said Graham Tucker, portfolio manager at Old Mutual MacroSolutions.
The Old Mutual balanced fund had, over the past 12 months, reduced its cash holding from about 25% to 7%.
The fund now held 64% of its assets in equities, with 41% in local equity, Tucker said.
Three out of the seven asset managers, which included the likes of Coronation, Investec and Stanlib, said local equity would deliver returns in excess of 10% over the next 12 months
His comments come as jittery South African investors have been tempted to move money out of equities and into cash, fearing a market correction following the country’s credit ratings downgrades and political uncertainty.
Yet six out of seven large local asset managers expected equities to outperform cash over the next 12 months, delivering returns above 8%, according to a Glacier by Sanlam survey conducted in March. The survey was conducted before SA’s credit-rating downgrades.
Three out of the seven asset managers, which included the likes of Coronation, Investec and Stanlib, said local equity would deliver returns in excess of 10% over the next 12 months. Only one asset manager expected bonds to return more than 10%.
Participating asset managers were overweight equities relative to their five-year average, with industrials, mid caps and value stocks among the favoured sectors.
Despite bullish views on equity, 78% of investment inflows in the fourth quarter of 2016 went into interest-bearing funds, of which 72% went into money markets.
Flows into money markets had increased throughout 2015 and 2016, "as investors look to protect their investments while still being able to achieve some level of return, using these funds primarily as ‘parking vehicles’", said Kamil Maharajh, market research analyst at Glacier.
A lower risk tolerance among investors was reflected in the fact that the average daily value of shares traded on the JSE had fallen 15% year on year, said Alec Schoeman, head of SA equities at Citi.
But Old Mutual’s Tucker said that cash did not deliver positive real returns over time.
Over 87 years, SA equity had delivered a nominal return of 14% a year, followed by local bonds at 7.8% and cash at 6.9%, Old Mutual’s research showed.
Individuals needed to invest to combat the eroding effect that inflation — expected to average 5.5%-6% in the medium term — had on their real spending power, Tucker said. Investors would need to brace for more volatility, however.
Markets were likely to be more volatile in the second half of 2017 than the first half, ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December and as ratings agency Moody’s was expected to pronounce on the country’s credit rating, Schoeman said.
Markets would enjoy upside if the more positive outlook voiced by some South African firms at the start of 2017 continued, he said. "SA needs economic growth and pro-growth policies if we want to see the local equity market perform."
