MARKET WRAP: JSE gains in late trade as rand weakens

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as the rand weakened against the dollar in the late afternoon creating opportunities for miners and rand hedges to rebound.

The local currency had fallen nearly 30c to the dollar by the early evening after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that President Donald Trump intended to lower the business tax rate to 15% from 35% as part of his tax reform plan.

Some technical analysts had expressed scepticism about the rand’s revival earlier in the week, saying it was most likely to be short-lived, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. "This potentially created an opportunity to buy rand hedges and also invest offshore."

Trading was subdued ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday, with regular trade only expected to resume next Tuesday after Workers’ Day on Monday, as many traders are expected to take Friday off.

The all share closed 0.79% higher at 53,680.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.99%. Resources firmed 1.43%, food and drug retailers, 0.91% and industrials 0.81%. Platinums dropped 1.34%, the gold index 1.07% and general retailers 0.82%.

BHP Billiton rose 2.05% to R206.22 and Anglo American 0.38% to R188.71.

Kumba Iron Ore softened 2.43% to R174.

British American Tobacco added 1.82% to R907.22 and Richemont leapt 3.75% to R112.41.

Sibanye Gold added 1% to R27.15. It earlier indicated it would not invest in any new projects in SA because of the turmoil in the government.

Gold Fields lost 3.49% to R44.78. The group said in a quarterly update that attributable equivalent gold production for the first quarter was 3% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Impala shed 2.68% to R42.90.

Standard Bank softened 0.37% to R147.39 while FirstRand added 0.49% to R49.44.

Mr Price lost 2.05% to R157.06 and Woolworths 0.52% to R72.91.

In property stocks, Hammerson gained 0.36% to R101.30.

At 6.05pm, the rand was at R13.32 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.06 while the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.715% from 8.67% previously.

Futures gained on the firmer Dow and JSE with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 1.15% firmer at 47‚555 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,659 from Tuesday’s 16‚932.