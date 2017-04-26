JSE likely to follow Wall Street higher on Wednesday

Wall Street enjoyed two odometer effects on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq index clocking 6,000 points and the Dow Jones Industrial breaching 21,000 before settling back to close at 20,996 points.

US stocks were partly bolstered by President Donald Trump’s promised tax cuts, which he is scheduled to announce on Wednesday, but more so by the March quarter results season in which many US corporations met or beat expectations.

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning took their cue from Wall Street, with Tokyo’s Topix index 0.96% stronger and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 0.68% stronger.

The JSE’s all share index rose 0.63% to 53,257 points on Tuesday — taking it back over the 53,000 mark for the first time since the bourse closed on April 13 for the Easter long weekend.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release March’s producer price index (PPI) at 11:30am. Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, has decelerated sharply from 7.1% in December to 5.6% in February as the effects of a drought driving up crop prices abated.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in a note on Friday that she expected March’s PPI to slow slightly to about 5.5%.

"PPI inflation has decelerated mainly on account of lower food price inflation, with the food category comprising the largest portion of PPI at 25.17%. Manufactured food price inflation is expected to moderate further over the coming months, given the deflation earlier in the supply chain. Specifically, producer prices at the agriculture level contracted by 4.8% in February compared to rates above 20% in the first half of 2016 and 10% in the second half," Kaplan said.

"Both PPI and CPI [consumer price index] inflation are expected to moderate in 2017, but the [South African Reserve Bank] is likely to maintain a cautious policy stance with the rand flagged as a downside risk to the inflation outlook."

Stats SA also releases February’s export and import unit value indices at 11:30am, and March’s contract price adjustment data at 12pm.

Ingenuity Property warned shareholders on Friday that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-February were down 32% from the matching period.

The decrease was due to increases in net borrowings utilised to fund acquisitions, increases in interest rates and the higher cost of funding associated with the long-term interest rate swap contracts entered into to mitigate interest rate risk, Ingenuity said.

Vunani said in a trading statement on Friday that it expected to report on Wednesday that HEPS for the year to end-February would be between 18.6c and 19.8c, more than three times the comparative period’s 5.8c.

"The increase is primarily attributable to the improved performance of the group over the 12-month period," the company said.