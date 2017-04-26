JSE closes higher as weaker rand supports diversified miners

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday as the rand weakened against the dollar in the late afternoon, creating opportunities for miners and rand hedges to rebound.

The local currency had fallen 20c to the dollar in late afternoon trade after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that President Donald Trump intended to lower the business tax rate to 15% from 35% as part of his tax reform plan. The dollar firmed in response, with the rand losing ground after recording gains earlier in the week.

Trading was subdued ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday. Regular trading was only expected to resume next Tuesday after Workers’ Day on May 1, as many traders were expecting to take Friday off.

Some technical analysts had expressed scepticism about the rand’s revival earlier in the week, saying it was most likely to be short-lived, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. "This potentially created an opportunity to buy rand hedges and also invest offshore."

Hansen said a high percentage of US fund managers believed the US stock market was over-valued: "With the European economy growing quite nicely now and company earnings recovering, this region looks quite attractive."

Spot gold was flat at $1,264.15 an ounce at the JSE’s close after some hefty losses during the week. Platinum was 0.40% lower at $951.

Local market sentiment was positive following the Cape High Court’s decision to throw out government’s entire nuclear procurement process, including inter-governmental agreements. "While an appeal is likely, if unsuccessful, the government is back to square one," said Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto.

He said a window clearly existed which took the pressure off the National Treasury and new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba having to take decisive views on the affordability of a nuclear power build programme.

After Tuesday’s strong performance, the Dow was marginally firmer at the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 had edged 0.26% higher and the Paris CAC 40 0.23%.

Brent crude was 0.55% firmer at $52.10 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.79% higher at 53,680.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.99%. Resources firmed 1.43%, food and drug retailers, 0.91% and industrials 0.81%. Platinums dropped 1.34%, the gold index 1.07% and general retailers 0.82%.

BHP Billiton rose 2.05% to R206.22 and Anglo American 0.38% to R188.71.

Kumba Iron Ore softened 2.43% to R174.

British American Tobacco added 1.82% to R907.22 and Richemont leapt 3.75% to R112.41.

Sibanye Gold added 1% to R27.15. It earlier indicated it would not invest in any new projects in SA because of the turmoil in the government.

Gold Fields lost 3.49% to R44.78. The group said in a quarterly update that attributable equivalent gold production for the first quarter was 3% lower.

Among platinum stocks, Impala shed 2.68% to R42.90.

Standard Bank softened 0.37% to R147.39 while FirstRand added 0.49% to R49.44.

Mr Price lost 2.05% to R157.06 and Woolworths 0.52% to R72.91.

In property stocks, Hammerson gained 0.36% to R101.30.

Telkom gained 2.81% to R74.74.

Naspers dropped 0.50% to R2,523.96.