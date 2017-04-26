Futures firmer as miners and rand hedges gain on JSE

South African futures were firmer on Wednesday as the Dow opened in positive territory and the JSE all share closed higher.

Local mining and industrial shares carried the day after the rand lost ground to the dollar in late afternoon trade. Trading was subdued ahead of Freedom Day on Thursday.

The all share closed 0.79% higher at 53,680.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.99%. Resources firmed 1.43%, food and drug retailers 0.91% and industrials 0.81%. Platinums dropped 1.34%, the gold index 1.07% and general retailers 0.82%.

The Dow was 0.15% higher at 21,027.40 points in early evening trade. The rand was at R13.2751 to the dollar from R13.0554.

At 5.45pm, he local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.15% firmer at 47‚555 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,659 from Tuesday’s 16‚932.