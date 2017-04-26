Bonds retreat in line with rand as spotlight turns to US tax reform plans

The South African bond market was on the defensive on Wednesday morning, taking its cue from a weaker rand, suggesting some degree of consolidation.

The local fixed-income market and the local currency have made a decent recovery from the setback caused by the controversial Cabinet reshuffle late in March.

"Bond bulls received assistance from continued offshore investor buying, backed by the revived global carry trade, lower than expected March inflation data and a stronger rand," Futuregrowth portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg said in a note.

"More soothing messages from the new finance minister [Malusi Gigaba] also helped tranquillise the market."

Offshore buyers have bought a net R4.1bn of local bonds over the past week, bringing the tally to R36.3bn so far in 2017.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to 8.75% in early trade from 8.67% on Tuesday, as the rand weakened to lows of R13.15/$ from recent highs of R12.87/$.

The dollar was also relatively stronger just hours before US President Donald Trump was due to outline his long-awaited tax reforms, which have in recent months lifted investor sentiment.