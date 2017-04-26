Markets

Bonds mixed in thin trade ahead of US tax reform speech

26 April 2017 - 16:58 Reitumetse Pitso
South African bonds were weaker on Wednesday as the rand softened, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s much-vaunted announcement on changes to the US tax system.

At the same time the dollar was firmer against the euro.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga said it was likely that the tax announcement would lack necessary details and could underwhelm markets. "On the other hand, the US needs to pass a budget by Friday for the government to continue spending or face a partial shutdown. This has the potential to cause stress in the market," he said.

Trade on local markets was thin ahead of Freedom Day and the Workers’ Day long weekend.

At 3.30pm the bid on the R187 was at 8.72% from Tuesday’s 8.67%, and that of the R207 was 7.53% from 7.53%.

