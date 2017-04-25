Markets

SA to harvest second-biggest maize crop on record

25 April 2017 - 16:33 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Farmers are likely to harvest an estimated 14.53-million tonnes of maize in 2017, the second-biggest maize crop on record.

The biggest crop was in the 1981-82 season, when farmers harvested 14.65-million tonnes.

In its third production estimate report for the year, the Crop Estimates Committee said on Tuesday that it had revised the maize output estimate 1.48% higher against the previous estimate.

Favourable weather conditions have enabled producers to increase the area planted to summer crops, with maize output now expected to be 87% higher in 2017 than in 2016.

The expectation of bumper yields has already led to a significant drop in grain prices in recent months, which are expected to translate into even lower food inflation in the months ahead.

Food inflation moderated to 8.7% in March, according to Statistics SA data, from 10% in February.

The white maize futures contracts for July delivery settled at R1,836 per tonne on the JSE’s commodity derivatives market on Tuesday, which is down considerably from R5,000 per tonne a little more than a year ago.

