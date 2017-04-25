JSE all share closes higher as rand-hedge Naspers boosts industrial index

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as Naspers’s share price reached a record high, supporting positive sentiment toward rand hedges. This was despite the local currency weakening slightly from the one-month highs it reached on Monday.

The rand was at R13.0879 to the dollar at the JSE’s close from Monday’s R13.0184.

Naspers surpassed its previous high reached in September 2016 on foreign buying, as the group was singled out as a favourite South African share investment in a Dow Jones Newswires article.

"Naspers, whose shares track global tech peers, has returned more than 25% over the past year, and may be the investment to consider," the newswire said.

Naspers also enjoyed investor support amid indications that its Chinese Tencent investment may be going places, with WeChat users within the Tencent fold set to grow strongly over the longer term. Naspers owns 34% of Tencent.

Naspers forms part of the JSE’s industrial index.

A marginally weaker rand on the day created opportunities for the big market caps, with financials and food and drug retailers coming back in late trade. Gold shares, platinums and general retailers were weaker.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said the local stock market had been hurt of late, not only by the stronger rand, but also by the global tumble in mining and resource shares.

"We have seen falls in commodity prices, including oil, iron ore and coal," he said.

He said the latest forecasts on South African GDP growth had been gloomy, with FNB revising its forecast for 2016 to 0.7% from 1.1%.

"However, a weaker dollar typically boosts commodity prices and with the global economy picking up, the demand for resources will also increase," he said.

Global market momentum waned on Tuesday in the wake of the first round of the French presidential election.

Equity investors around the world started the week on a positive note after pro-EU French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron beat anti-EU rival Marine le Pen at the weekend, raising hope that the EU bloc would stay intact. "Although the second round of the French election looms, investors are likely to turn their attention to US earnings in the sessions ahead," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

The Dow was 1.1% higher at the JSE’s close ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected tax reform announcement on Wednesday. Spot gold retreated further on the day, falling 0.65% to a two-week low of $1,266.79.

The all share closed 0.63% higher at 53,257.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.73%. Industrials lifted 1.09% and food and drug retailers rose 0.65%. Financials were up 0.32%, property 0.23% and banks 0.22%. The gold index dropped 2.84%, general retailers 0.98% and platinums 0.83%.

Naspers firmed 1.85% to R2,536.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev added 1.66% to R1,493.48 and Richemont 2.82% to R108.35.

After opening 2% weaker Anglo American pared losses in later trade to close 0.22% lower at R187.99 following the release on Monday of its first-quarter trading update. Despite reporting higher diamond sales, the share was under pressure on lower copper and nickel prices.

BHP Billiton lost 0.65% to R202.08.

Kumba Iron Ore ended the day up 1.02% to R178.34 after reporting higher first-quarter sales.

AngloGold Ashanti was 3.14% lower at R152.62, while Lonmin gained 1.89% to R18.30.

Standard Bank was 0.46% firmer at R147.93.

In retailers, Woolworths dropped 0.96% to R73.29, Shoprite 0.94% to R204.45 and Pick n Pay 0.19% to R63.27.

Rebosis dropped 1.63% to R12.10. The group reported interim dividend growth of 7.1% on Monday.

Telkom was 1.48% higher at R72.70.