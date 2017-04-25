Bonds trade marginally weaker on profit-taking

The bond market was marginally weaker at midday on Tuesday on profit-taking after a stronger period of foreign inflows.

The yields on local bonds are much higher than that available in developed economies, which makes South African bonds attractive as an investment, in line with other emerging-market bonds, as they promise capital gains when yields fall and prices rise.

At 11.40am the yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.66% from 8.62% and the yield on the R207 was at 7.52% from 7.51%.

The R186 hit a yield of 9% on the double downgrade by ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch earlier in April.

Last week, there was a net inflow of R3.5bn into local bonds and equities, which was the biggest net inflow in four weeks. This was largely driven by the bond market, with inflows of R4.15bn.

"Foreign investors have been supportive of the South African bond market over equities as a result of the search for yield, and selling off equities due to the relative riskiness of emerging-market equities over bonds," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.