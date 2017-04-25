Bonds droop after staging strong recovery

The bond market softened on Tuesday, suggesting some dealers were locking in profits after the market staged an impressive recovery from the setback caused by the controversial Cabinet shake-up.

Late in March, President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, triggering a backlash that culminated in a few co-ordinated street protests.

The yield on the benchmark R186 government rose to highs of 9.20% in the days following the Cabinet changes, which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt.

But the favourable sentiment towards emerging markets has helped cushion the local assets against the political shocks.

Foreigners looking for better yield have been net buyers of local bonds throughout April, boosting the value of the rand in the process.

Offshore buyers bought a net R4.1bn of local bonds over the past week, bringing the tally to R36.3bn so far in 2017.

The yield on the R186 bond was at 8.695% in late trade, from 8.620% on Monday.