Oil recovers some ground but rise in US drilling caps gains

London — Oil prices recovered some lost ground on Monday after big losses last week, driven by expectations that oil Cartel Opec would extend output cuts till the end of 2017, although a relentless rise in US drilling capped gains.

Brent crude futures rose 54 US cents by 9.20am GMT to $52.50 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures added 49c to reach $50.11 a barrel.

Oil prices fell steeply last week as a result of stubbornly high crude supplies, despite a pledge by the Opec and some other producers to cut production by almost 1.8-million barrels per day for six months from January 1 to support the market.

But prices on Monday received a respite after a panel of Opec and other allied producers recommended an extension of cuts by another six months from June, a source said.

"This no longer comes as any surprise, given that the influential Arab Gulf neighbouring states had last week already expressed support for an extension to the agreed cuts," Commerzbank said in a note.

Leading Gulf oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait gave a clear signal at a conference in Abu Dhabi last week that Opec planned to extend the supply reduction deal.

An expected fall in Iranian production also lent markets some support on Monday, traders said.

Iran’s crude oil exports are set to hit a 14-month low in May, suggesting the country is struggling to raise exports after clearing out stocks stored on tankers.

Iranian oil exports, especially to its core markets in Asia, had soared since sanctions were eased in January 2016.

But evidence of rising drilling activity in the US tempered the bullish sentiment.

US drillers added oil rigs for a 14th week in a row, to 688 rigs, extending an 11-month recovery that was expected to boost US shale production in May by the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

"Since its trough on May 27 2016, producers have added 372 oil rigs (+118%) in the US," Goldman Sachs said in a note following the release of the data.

US crude production is at 9.25-million barrels per day, up almost 10% since mid-2016 and approaching that of Opec’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia.

Reuters