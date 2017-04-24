MARKET WRAP: JSE all share jumps on positive global sentiment as rand strengthens further

Platinum and gold stocks, weakened by the stronger rand, failed to drag the JSE along on Monday as the local bourse followed positive global markets and pro-EU French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French elections at the weekend.

The market took an optimistic view that Macron would beat right-wing candidate Marine le Pen in the final round of voting, buoying global equity markets.

The Dow Jones opened 1.11% higher in the footsteps of surging European markets. The Paris CAC 40 rocketed 4.18% and the German Dax jumped 3.17%. The FTSE 100 reacted to a marginally weaker pound, gaining 2.13%.

The all share closed 1.39% higher at 52,921.40 and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.51%. General retailers rose 2.92% and banks firmed 2.35%. Financials added 2.12% and food and drug retailers gained 1.97%. Industrials rose 1.68% and property ended the day 1.58% higher. The gold index shed 5.40% and platinums lost 2.60%.

Among the market heavyweights, Growthpoint rose 1.84% to R25.44 and Naspers gained 1.04% to R2,490.53. MTN added 1.56% to R122.89.

Sasol ended the day 0.90% higher at R401.01. Brent crude was 0.58% weaker at $51.63 a barrel.

The rand was firmer against the dollar for most of the day as the euro strengthened with the news that Macron had won the first round of that country’s election.

The rand traded 1.05% higher against the dollar in intra-day trade.

At 5.51pm the rand was at R12.9807 to the dollar from Friday’s R13.1286 and at R14.0872 to the euro from R14.0590 and at R16.5945 to the pound from R16.7946.

The euro was at $1.0851 from $1.0727. The pound was at $1.2786 from $1.2813.

Local bonds were steady with the yield on the benchmark R186 at 8.63% from 8.64%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.495% from 7.52%.

US treasuries were weaker, with the yield on the 10-year bond at 2.2653% from 2.2474%.

At 5.46pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.22% higher at 45‚916 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,314 from Friday’s 16‚924.

With Reitumetse Pitso