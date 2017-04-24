JSE firms as French elections dominate global trade

The JSE was firmer on Monday at midday, although gold-mining stocks fell sharply, while banks and financial stocks gained as a consequence of a stronger rand.

The local currency strengthened to a three-week high against the dollar, to R12.87/$ in morning trade. The dollar slumped to $1.0935 to the euro over the weekend, as the French elections got under way. European markets appeared to favour centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, who is in the lead ahead of right-wing rival Marine le Pen.

The French CAC 40 strengthened 4.24% and the German Dax 30 gained 2.82% at the opening. The FTSE 100 rose 1.8%.

Asian markets, however, were mixed with the Nikkei 225 rising 1.37%. The Hang Seng was up 0.41 while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.37%.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said a relief rally had surfaced as markets began to speculate on the chances of Macron becoming the next president. He said the relief was spurred on by anxious investors viewing the results as a win against the recent right-wing populist tide.

On the JSE, the all share was 0.79% higher at 52‚607.1 points and the top 40 added 0.78%. Gold miners had lost 5.94%, platinum and precious metals 1.79% and resources 0.52%. Banks rose 2.9% and general retailers were up 2.36%. Financials added 1.90% and industrials firmed 0.85%.

Diversified miner Glencore lost 0.6% to R50.60 and BHP Billiton 0.93% to R203.67.

Iron-ore producers were mostly down. Kumba Iron Ore lost 3.84% to R177.65.

Gold Fields tumbled 7.23% to R47.11. AngloGold Ashanti shed 5.79% to R156.29.

Impala Platinum lost 2.59% to R44.71.

Barclays Africa led the gains among the four big banks, rising 3.54% to R149.48, followed by Nedbank, which added 3.36% to R228.54.

Among financials, Sanlam added 2.71% to R69.84 and Discovery 3.77% to R131.98.

Steinhoff International gained 3.61$% to R66.31.