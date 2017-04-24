JSE bounces back as markets warm to likely pro-EU French president

The JSE bounced back on Monday from its lacklustre performance so far in April as retailers, banks and financials recorded solid gains on the firmer rand.

Property stocks also had a good day, with the sector finally reacting positively to lower bond yields.

The local currency strengthened to a three-week high against the dollar — R12.87/$ in morning trade. The dollar slumped to $1.0935 to the euro at the weekend, as the French elections got under way.

The all share ended the day higher, despite platinum and gold stocks dragging the market down, as the JSE followed positive global markets on the victory of pro-EU French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French elections.

The market took an optimistic view that Macron would beat right-wing candidate Marine le Pen in the final round of voting, buoying global equity markets.

The Dow Jones opened 1.11% higher in the footsteps of surging European markets. The French CAC 40 rocketed 4.18% and the German Dax 30 jumped 3.17%. The UK’s FTSE 100 reacted to a marginally weaker pound, gaining 2.13%.

Political risk had been weighing on global markets, but had subsided as polls indicated it was unlikely Macron would lose on May 7, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal. "It would be unusual for French voters to turn to an extremist candidate such as Le Pen, with only a slight risk that she could become the next French president."

Odendaal said local market sentiment was also improving after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had reiterated his predecessor’s commitment to fiscal prudence. "This provided SA with a window of opportunity to put investor fears at ease and introduce much-needed reforms."

It was a trying day for commodities, despite the weaker trend in the greenback. Spot gold lost 0.95% to $1,271.75 an ounce and platinum dropped 1.53% to $954 an ounce. Brent crude shed 0.83% to $51.50 a barrel.

The all share index relinquished 2.46% last week, but was 4.3% up for the year.

For most of April, an improving tone in global markets collided with an inhibiting effect of a stronger rand on the JSE, creating an environment that resulted in a lack of outright traction for equities, said analysts at Momentum SP Reid.

The all share closed 1.39% higher at 52,921.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.51%. General retailers rose 2.92% and banks firmed 2.35%. Financials added 2.12% and food and drug retailers gained 1.97%. Industrials rose 1.68% and property ended the day 1.58% higher. The gold index shed 5.40% and platinums lost 2.60%.

Anglo American ended the day flat (-0.08%) at R188.40.

Kumba Iron Ore shed 4.44% to R176.54. Arcelor Mittal plummeted 7.86% to R7.50.

British American Tobacco gained 1.53% to R887.03. Bidvest jumped 4.16% to R160.53. Remgro was up 2.17% to R220.39.

Among gold stocks, Gold Fields tumbled 6.54% to R47.46. Harmony shed 3.87% to R29.83.

Anglo American Platinum lost 3.79% to R329.65.

Barclays Africa rose 2.89% to R148.54 and Standard Bank added 2.86% to R147.25. Capitec lifted 2.50% to R780.

Among financials, Sanlam jumped 3.88% to R70.64. Old Mutual was up 3.66% to R33.43.

Retailer Mr Price added 4.22% to R159.20. Woolworths rose 3.08% to R74.

Resilient rallied 2.13% to R116.50 in the property sector and Hyprop was up 1.96% to R124.04.

Mediclinic added 2.15% to R123.90.