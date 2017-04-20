Oil regains some ground, but oversupply weighs

Singapore — Oil prices regained some ground on Thursday after steep losses the previous day, with a slight drop in US crude inventories stoking the hope that a global supply overhang might slowly retreat.

Brent crude futures were at $53.08 a barrel at 4.30am GMT, up 15c, or 0.3%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 12c, or 0.2%, to $50.56 a barrel.

Traders said the slight gains came as a result of a reduction in commercial US crude stocks, which fell by 1-million barrels last week to 532.34-million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, that level was still near a record high.

The price increases on Thursday followed a more than 3.5% drop in both crude benchmarks during the previous session after the EIA reported surging petrol inventories as well as another rise in US crude oil production to 9.25-million barrels a day, up almost 10% since mid-2016.

US petrol stocks posted a counter-seasonal build of 1.5-million barrels, because of rising refining activity.

Traders said that the rising US crude production posed a concern that the oil supply overhang would continue, while the jump in petrol stocks implied a stutter in demand.

"The fact that [petrol] stocks rose ... worried traders that demand is not as strong as many thought," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

In China, an ongoing fuel supply overhang is persisting as there were signs that Chinese refiners were using record crude oil imports to produce more fuel like petrol and diesel than the country can absorb.

China’s March gasoline output rose 2.5% year on year to 11.24-million tonnes, the highest level since at least April 2014, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday, adding fuel into an Asian market that is already well supplied.

