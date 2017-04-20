JSE may end losing streak on Thursday

The JSE may end its three-day losing streak on Thursday, judging from stock exchanges trading ahead of its opening.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.26% higher on Thursday morning as miners followed a recover in base metal prices from Tuesday’s crash. BHP Billiton, however, was down 1.21% to A$23.63.

Tokyo’s Topix index was 0.43% stronger and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.4% stronger ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand was fairly steady at about R13.28/$, R14.24/€ and R17/£ at 7am.

MTN is expected to release a quarterly trading update and Anglo American Platinum a production update on Thursday.

Statistics SA is scheduled to publish February’s civil cases for debt at 9am and private sector building statistics at 1pm.