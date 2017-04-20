Asian stocks edge higher amid signs of resilience

Hong Kong — Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices — especially for oil — prompted some bargain hunting among investors.

But with the outcome of the French presidential elections due at the weekend, markets are set to trade in well-worn trading ranges, barring any major data surprises in Asia.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% after declining 0.5% in early trades. Gains in Chinese and Japanese stocks pulled the broader market higher.

"Given the binary risk of the French presidential elections and geopolitical concerns over North Korea, investors are staying on the sidelines.

"We are looking at the opportunities in Asia, particularly ... equities in China and India where corporate earnings are expected to be strong this year," said Fan Cheuk Wan, head of investment strategy and advisory, Asia, HSBC Private Banking.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron clung on to his status as favourite to win France’s presidential election in a four-way race that is too close to call, as the camp of far-right challenger Marine le Pen ramped up its euro-sceptic rhetoric in a row with Brussels.

Japanese stocks rose 0.3% after news of exports rising 12.0% in March from a year earlier and marking the fourth consecutive month of gains lifted sentiment.

"Even though a technical rebound in the Tokyo market lifts stocks, the basic trend to avoid risks hasn’t changed," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Centre.

"There is still so much uncertainty from global events."

Caution remained the overarching theme as cash levels among investors remained above the 10-year average in a monthly poll conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Weak results from index heavyweight IBM pulled the S&P 500 and Dow lower with falls in energy sector stocks also weighing on the broader market.

Bonds also came in for some profit-taking after a recent rally, with yields on benchmark 10-year US treasury notes firming to 2.21% from a five-month low of 2.165% hit on Tuesday.

A run of disappointing US economic data and doubts how far the Trump administration will progress with tax cuts have quelled the expectation of faster inflation.

The dollar failed to capitalise on higher US yields with the greenback hugging the 200-day moving average of around ¥108.85 against the Japanese yen as traders preferred to trade on market technicals rather than take fresh bets.

Oil languished near a two-week low after a surprising build in US petrol inventories and a rise in domestic crude output partially offsetting cutbacks by other countries trying to reduce a global glut.

US crude futures climbed 0.65% to $50.77 a barrel, after posting a near 4% drop overnight, the biggest one-day decline since March 8.

Gold was trading at $1279.20/oz, below Monday’s peak of $1,295.42.

