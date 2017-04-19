Stronger pound knocks rand

Van Dyk said that the rand had benefited from a generally positive environment for emerging markets. This was while the US currency had been under pressure over the short term, he said.

The rand weakened to R13.9472/$ in the wake of the first downgrade by S&P Global on April 3. That the South African currency did not weaken through the R14/$ level was interpreted by the market as a positive sign of resilience.

"We could see the rand give back some of its gains, but the rand would probably trade in a range between R13.25 and R13.45 for now," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

The rand gained 2.46% against the dollar last week, after losing 7.9% in the week that Gordhan was fired. It lost a further 2.5% in the following week, but had since been strengthening.

Rand Merchant Bank chief currency strategist John Cairns said general dollar weakness and thin trade had helped the rand on Monday.

But, he said, the dollar could enjoy a mild recovery on Tuesday, which would restrict the rand. Even so, said Cairns, the general trend was expected to be for the rand to continue to strengthen, despite the many domestic issues.

"We remain surprised by the rand’s remarkable strength. We should all rightly be asking what the rand is doing here. But the market can remain irrational longer than anyone can remain solvent and our take is that it is not worth trying to fight against the flood," said Cairns.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the rand had another resilient session on Monday.

"Liquidity was tested, but the local currency nevertheless managed to record further gains," said Nedbank.