Pound steals the show as markets digest snap UK election

Sydney — Sterling stole centre stage in Asia on Wednesday amid speculation Britain’s surprise decision to call a snap election could ultimately deliver a more market-friendly outcome in its divorce from the EU.

Safe-haven assets stayed in favour as gold and bonds climbed ahead of presidential elections in France and on the escalating tension between the US and North Korea.

Equities were largely shunned with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6% to the lowest since mid-March.

Japan’s Nikkei managed to steady for the moment, but Shanghai extended its recent retreat with a drop of 1.4%. The Chinese market has fallen for four consecutive sessions on the concern over tighter regulations.

Sterling was just off a six-month top against the dollar having surged when British Prime Minister Theresa May called an early general election for June 8, seeking to strengthen her party’s majority ahead of Brexit negotiations.

"We expect that the PM’s [prime minister’s] gamble is likely to buy her more time as well as room for manoeuvre in the Brexit negotiations as she will depend less on fringe groups in her own party," said Citi’s chief global political strategist, Tina Fordham.

"That may reduce the risk of a negotiation failure and thus ‘chaotic Brexit’, but also of the UK remaining in the single market in the long term or even reversing the decision to leave the EU."

The pound was lording it at $1.2824 on Wednesday having shattered a months’ old trading range with a jump of 2.2% overnight. It also cleared the 200-day moving average for the first time since June, putting the squeeze on a raft of speculative short positions.

Dollar selling spilled out broadly, sending the euro up to a three-week high at $1.0731. Against the yen, the dollar was stuck at ¥108.55 and near its lowest since November.

The dollar was also undermined by an eroding interest rate advantage as US bond yields dived to five-month lows.

Yields on 10-year treasury paper sank to 2.17%, a world away from the 2.629% peak it reached in March.

A run of disappointing US economic data and doubts the Trump administration will progress with tax cuts have quelled the expectation of faster inflation and boosted fixed-income debt.

That, in turn, has taken the steam out of Wall Street. The Dow fell 0.55% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29% and the Nasdaq 0.12%. Goldman Sachs lost 4.7% in the largest daily drop since June after its earnings missed expectations as trading revenue dropped.

In commodity markets, the urge for safety helped lift gold to $1,287.10/oz and back toward Monday’s peak of $1,295.42.

Oil prices slipped as US crude stockpiles fell by less than expected and a US government report said shale oil output in May was likely to post the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

Brent crude was last down 16c at $54.73 a barrel, while US crude fell 12c to $52.29.

