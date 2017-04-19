Oil steadies as Opec boost offsets dent

London — Oil steadied on Wednesday after Opec said it was committed to eroding a global supply overhang that has dogged markets since 2014, but with US output and inventories rising, analysts said prices looked vulnerable.

The oil price got an early lift from comments by the secretary-general of oil cartel Opec, who said the group was committed to restoring market stability by bringing global inventories down to the industry’s five-year average.

Opec said it was confident that production cuts agreed with nonmembers to prop up prices would lead to a recovery in the market.

"We are optimistic that the policy measures we have taken already place us on the path of recovery," secretary-general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said at an energy forum in Abu Dhabi.

But an investor shift out of equities and commodities and into perceived safe-havens such as US treasuries offset some of oil’s boost.

Brent crude futures were up five US cents at $54.94 a barrel at 9.08am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 3c at $52.44 a barrel.

"Is sentiment on the oil market now taking a negative turn again? Looking at the latest price reactions, one might conclude that the only reason for the previous price rise was the expectation of further production cuts on the part of Opec," Commerzbank strategist Carsten Fritch said.

"After all, the oil price has stopped reacting to the factors which would normally support it ever since the Saudi oil minister [Khalid] al-Falih put at least something of a dampener on such expectations," he said, referring to Falih’s comments to Al-Arabiya television on how it could be premature to discuss an extension to Opec’s supply cuts.

Opec and other producers such as Russia have agreed to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels per day during the first half of 2017 to drain a supply overhang that has persisted for nearly three years.

In politics, US President Donald Trump ordered a review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran was in the US’s national security interests.

Many US sanctions against Iran were lifted in late 2015 under a nuclear deal, allowing Tehran to more than double its crude exports over 2016, adding to the global overhang.

US markets remain heavily oversupplied, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Although crude inventories fell by 840,000 barrels in the week to April 14 to 531.6-million barrels, they held near record highs, while petrol stocks rose 1.4-million barrels as refinery runs increased by 334,000 barrels per day.

"Unless the [Energy Information Administration] data shows something drastically different, this report should cause a severe dent in the bullish case [for oil prices]," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Official US oil data is due to be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

