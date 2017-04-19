Local bonds steady ahead of inflation data

The South African bond market was steady in early morning trade on Wednesday as the market eyed consumer inflation data due for release later in the morning.

"Expectations are for a slight decrease in inflation, but I don’t think this data will have much effect on markets on the day," said Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler.

At 8.51am the yield on the R186 was at 8.865% from 8.850%. The yield on the R207 was 7.770% from 7.725%.

Local bonds have not reacted much to firming of US treasuries. The US 10-year was at 2.1906% from 2.2493%, a strong improvement on the weakness to 2.60% after US President Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The lower yield in US bonds should theoretically support emerging markets as it increases the spread between yields, which could trigger a flattening trend as prices rise.

UK bonds, however, were weaker, with UK 10-year gilt yields at 1.0262% from 1.0102% as the pound surged against the dollar following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement on Tuesday that a general election will be held on June 8.

"UK government bonds, known as gilts, have continued to be up and the pound had responded positively to the news," Franklin Templeton analysts said.

The FTSE dropped more than 2% on the firmer pound.

UK markets had historically favoured Conservative governments, so with the Conservatives apparently so far ahead in the polls, markets appeared to be taking the news of the election relatively positively, Franklin Templeton said.