Local bonds are mixed on CPI data and inflation expectations

The South African bond market was mixed on Wednesday morning after the consumer price index (CPI) moderated, surpassing expectations.

The annual CPI for March was 6.1%, down from 6.3% in February. The index, however, increased by 0.6% on a month-on-month basis. The market was expecting the CPI to fall to between 6.3% and 6.4%.

Xtrade chief market analyst Paul Sirani said the figures showed that prices were heading in the right direction, although policy-makers were "likely to sit on their hands and seek further reassurance from next month’s figures".

Sirani said that while the Reserve Bank looked forward to an interest rate cut to help stimulate the economy, it was unlikely to see a move in this direction until inflation came — and remained — down.

At 11.34am, the bid on the R186 was at 8.83% from Tuesday’s 8.85% and the R207 was at 7.73% from 7.725%.

