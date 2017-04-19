JSE firmer in subdued trade as food and drug retailers recover

The JSE opened firmer in subdued trade on Wednesday led by food and drug retailers, despite weaker Pick n Pay results, with gold retreating as investors turned to surging US treasuries for safe-haven trade.

Aftertax profit at Pick n Pay grew an annual 17% to R1.2bn, but the retailer reported lower revenue growth of 7% to R79bn. Pick n Pay shares were 1.13% lower at R63.80 in response.

Demand for industrials was lower as investors waited for clearer direction on where the rand was headed. A firmer rand reduces the attractiveness of rand hedge shares.

Industrials were down 1.27% on Tuesday as the rand again surprised on the upside, firming through R13.30/$.

"We may witness a slightly improved tone today but there still was insufficient evidence to indicate that industrials should be chased at current levels," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The Dow Jones closed 0.55% lower on Tuesday and the FTSE 100 extended earlier losses following Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprising general election announcement. The UK will go the polls on June 8. The FTSE shed 2.46% on Tuesday as the pound gained against the dollar.

A slightly weaker rand and mixed commodity prices provided little fillip for miners after Tuesday’s rout.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.41% up at 52,890.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.40%. Food and drug retailers added 1.07%, general retailers 0.92%, banks 0.56%, financials 0.55% and property 0.36%. The gold index shed 2.04%.

Anglo American rose 1.48% to R192.61 despite iron ore prices falling further. Kumba Iron Ore added 3.27% to R175.60.

Sibanye was 4.08% lower at R31.95 after the group said it intended to raise $2bn to finance its Stillwater takeover in the US.

Standard Bank was up 1.12% to R142.17. Nedbank dropped 1.02% to R222.28 after its investment affiliate Ecobank Transactional (ETI) reported an attributable loss of $250m for 2016. Nedbank holds 20% of ETI.

In the property sector, Hammerson was up 1.36% to R101.56.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen recovered 0.48% to R269.80 after falling more than 4% on Tuesday. It is reportedly in a dispute with Spanish authorities over proposed price increases on some cancer treatments.