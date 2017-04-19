JSE closes weaker after retailers and property stocks drop

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as industrials retreated on a firmer rand and general retailers gave back earlier gains on reduced expectations of lower interest rates. Interest rate-sensitive property stocks ended the day in the red, while gold shares softened on a marginally firmer dollar.

Rand hedges edged lower as the local currency firmed to R13.26 to the dollar in late afternoon trade from R13.29 previously.

Commodity prices were also down, with resources losing ground toward the close on the stronger rand. At the JSE’s close the gold price had lost 0.68% to $1,280 an ounce and platinum 0.66% to $970.90.

Retailers felt added pressure after the earlier release of Pick n Pay’s annual results. Despite reporting after-tax profit growth of 17% to R1.2bn, the market was spooked by the retailer reporting lower revenue growth of 7% to R79bn.

Most major retailers ended the day lower.

The positive consumer inflation data — indicating a slowdown to 6.1% in March from 6.3% in February — rekindled views that the Reserve Bank could have another look at interest rates, with some analysts hoping for a drop towards year-end.

However, this seemed unlikely, said Momentum Investments analyst Sanisha Packirisamy, as rand risks remained on the upside. She said the recent downgrades to junk status by S&P and Fitch ratings agencies, and ongoing political noise, had raised the risk of higher inflation and lower growth. "As such, we expect the Reserve Bank to maintain interest rates at the current 7% level in upcoming quarters," Packirisamy said.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said consumer inflation could return to within the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target from the second quarter. "The rand was flagged as an upside risk to the inflation outlook by the Bank in its recent monetary policy committee statement, and this will likely see it retain a cautious policy stance," she said.

The Dow was down 0.12% at the JSE’s close after finishing lower on Tuesday on disappointing results from Goldman Sachs, which sent its shares 4.79% lower.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 down 0.38%, while Germany’s Dax added 0.20%.

Brent crude was flat at $54.82 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.24% lower at 52,545.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.22%. Gold gave up 2.34%, property 1.23%, general retailers 1.10%, resources 0.36% and industrials 0.35%.

Anglo American ended the day 0.87% higher at R191.46, while Kumba Iron Ore recovered 4.75% to R178.12, after losing nearly 9% on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal shed 4.47% to R8.13.

British American Tobacco lost 1.43% to R882.75.

Imperial Holdings lifted 2.25% to R162.77.

PSG group rose 1.60% to R255. The investment holding group earlier reported full-year recurring headline earnings rose 18% to end-February.

Sibanye was 6.33% lower at R31.20 after the group said it intended to raise $2bn to finance its Stillwater acquisition in the US.

Standard Bank was up 1% to R142.01.

Nedbank dropped 1.04% to R222.22 after its investment affiliate, Ecobank Transactional, reported an attributable loss of $250m for 2016. Nedbank holds 20% of Ecobank.

In retailers, Pick n Pay closed 4.40% lower at R61.69, Woolworths dropped 1.34% to R72, and Shoprite 0.77% to R201.43.

In the property sector, Hammerson was up 1.30% to R101.50. Growthpoint shed 1.75% to R25.25 and Hyprop 1.87% to R122.50.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen recovered 1.22% to R271.77 after falling more than 4% on Tuesday. It is reportedly in a dispute with Spanish authorities over proposed price increases on some cancer treatments.

Sappi shed 3.06% to R95.