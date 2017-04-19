Inflation data boost rand against slightly stronger dollar

The rand was slightly firmer in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, as improved consumer inflation data boosted sentiment and helped the rand weather a slightly stronger dollar.

At 3.38pm the rand was at R13.2861 to the dollar from R13.2952.

The rand was at R14.2326 against the euro from R14.2689 and at R17.0391 against the pound from R17.0744.

The euro was at $1.0713 from $1.0732.

"The rand has come back fighting and this morning’s reported fall in inflation spurred the local currency into another strong session," said Xtrade analyst Paul Sirani.

The positive inflation data — a slowdown to 6.1% in March from 6.3% in February — could cause the Reserve Bank to have another look at interest rates, with some analysts expecting a drop in rates towards year-end.

"Today’s figure shows that prices are heading in the right direction, though policy makers are likely to sit on their hands and seek further reassurance from next month’s figures," Sirani said.

One of the factors mitigating against a drop in rates was the volatile rand. Markets remain cautious even though the local currency has recovered from weakest levels recorded earlier in the month on the downgrades from S&P Global and Fitch.

The pound was largely unchanged at $1.2826 from $1.2842, following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision on Tuesday to call a general election in June.