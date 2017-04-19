Markets

Inflation data boost rand against slightly stronger dollar

19 April 2017 - 16:19 PM Maarten Mittner
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was slightly firmer in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, as improved consumer inflation data boosted sentiment and helped the rand weather a slightly stronger dollar.

At 3.38pm the rand was at R13.2861 to the dollar from R13.2952.

The rand was at R14.2326 against the euro from R14.2689 and at R17.0391 against the pound from R17.0744.

The euro was at $1.0713 from $1.0732.

"The rand has come back fighting and this morning’s reported fall in inflation spurred the local currency into another strong session," said Xtrade analyst Paul Sirani.

The positive inflation data — a slowdown to 6.1% in March from 6.3% in February — could cause the Reserve Bank to have another look at interest rates, with some analysts expecting a drop in rates towards year-end.

"Today’s figure shows that prices are heading in the right direction, though policy makers are likely to sit on their hands and seek further reassurance from next month’s figures," Sirani said.

One of the factors mitigating against a drop in rates was the volatile rand. Markets remain cautious even though the local currency has recovered from weakest levels recorded earlier in the month on the downgrades from S&P Global and Fitch.

The pound was largely unchanged at $1.2826 from $1.2842, following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision on Tuesday to call a general election in June.

Food prices help slow consumer inflation

Food inflation was in single digits for the second month in a row — but fuel prices rose sharply
Economy
7 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Malusi Gigaba cannot sweet-talk growth rate

‘The finance minister may have more political support than Pravin Gordhan did, but it comes with more pressure to spend and run up the debt level’
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger pound knocks rand
Markets
2.
Rand remains resilient despite domestic politics
Markets
3.
Copper and zinc likely to drag JSE down on ...
Markets
4.
Rand weaker in face of competing global forces
Markets
5.
Rand recovers from weakest intraday level after ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.