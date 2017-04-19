Gold slips but geopolitical uncertainty lends support

Bengaluru — Gold slipped on Wednesday as the dollar recovered a bit from a three-week low hit in the previous session, but geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election lent support to the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,286.40/oz as of 3.14am GMT. The metal hit its highest since early November at $1,295.42 on Monday before closing lower, and rose 0.4% on Tuesday. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,288.80.

US Vice-President Mike Pence on Tuesday reassured Japan of US commitment to reining in North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions, after warning that US strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed the strength of its resolve.

"The whole situation for gold is more than optimistic because of the geopolitical tensions aroused by North Korea and with the interest rate hike expectations coming down," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

"The trading range from $1,200-$1,250 over the past few weeks has been broken convincingly ... We see $1,280 as the gravity around which the trading range will be built and prices will move between $1,270-$1,310."

The dollar index edged up, but was hovering near a three-week low on disappointing US housing starts data and nervousness over trade talks between the US and Japan.

In France, investors remained nervous ahead of the first round of the country’s presidential election this Sunday, even though an opinion poll put centrist Emmanuel Macron first, just ahead of far-right, anti-euro candidate Marine le Pen.

"Nervousness heading into the French election should theoretically provide some support to gold, but at some point, we think the markets will start to discount a poor showing for Le Pen and perhaps siphon off some of the risk premium already baked into prices," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"However, offsetting this somewhat, is the possibility that the dollar will continue to recede on a Le Pen defeat, coupled with the fact that US tax reform and infrastructure spending both seem to be increasingly far removed, painting a rather bullish backdrop for gold."

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for a snap general election added to a lengthening list of uncertainties for investors already on edge over geopolitical tension that also include Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey and US relations with Russia and China.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $18.21/oz. Platinum fell 0.1% to $972.45, while palladium was down 0.3% at $772. Palladium on Tuesday fell nearly 2% to a more than four-week low of $769.80.

Reuters