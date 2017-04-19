Markets

Futures close marginally lower on JSE losses and industrials retreat

19 April 2017 - 18:57 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African futures were a little lower on Wednesday as the Dow Jones industrial average opened weaker, while the JSE all share also gave up ground.

Industrials on the JSE retreated on a firmer rand with general retailers turning negative late in the day on reduced expectations of lower interest rates.

Stats SA reported recorded annual consumer inflation for March at 6.1%‚ from 6.3% in February. The market was expecting inflation to fall to 6.3% or 6.4%.

The Dow was down 0.12% at the JSE’s close after finishing lower on Tuesday. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 down 0.38% while Germany’s Dax had added 0.20%.

The all share closed 0.24% lower at 52‚545.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.22%. The gold index gave up 2.34%‚ property 1.23%‚ general retailers 1.10%‚ resources 0.36% and industrials 0.35%.

At 5.43pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.05% lower at 46,375 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,665 from Tuesday’s 28‚769.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Stronger pound knocks rand
Markets
2.
Rand remains resilient despite domestic politics
Markets
3.
Rand recovers from weakest intraday level after ...
Markets
4.
Copper and zinc likely to drag JSE down on ...
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.