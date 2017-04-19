Futures close marginally lower on JSE losses and industrials retreat

South African futures were a little lower on Wednesday as the Dow Jones industrial average opened weaker, while the JSE all share also gave up ground.

Industrials on the JSE retreated on a firmer rand with general retailers turning negative late in the day on reduced expectations of lower interest rates.

Stats SA reported recorded annual consumer inflation for March at 6.1%‚ from 6.3% in February. The market was expecting inflation to fall to 6.3% or 6.4%.

The Dow was down 0.12% at the JSE’s close after finishing lower on Tuesday. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 down 0.38% while Germany’s Dax had added 0.20%.

The all share closed 0.24% lower at 52‚545.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.22%. The gold index gave up 2.34%‚ property 1.23%‚ general retailers 1.10%‚ resources 0.36% and industrials 0.35%.

At 5.43pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.05% lower at 46,375 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,665 from Tuesday’s 28‚769.