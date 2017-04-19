Markets

Domestic bonds get boost from lower consumer inflation data

Lower interest rates are usually good for the bond market as prices tend to rise as yields contract

19 April 2017
The bond market was firmer in afternoon trade on Wednesday as lower consumer inflation data raised the possibility of an interest-rate cut later in the year. The market was also supported by a firmer rand.

At 3.49pm the yield on the R186 was at 8.775% from 8.85%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.65% from 7.725%.

The rand was at R13.2746 against the dollar from R13.2952.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said sentiment drove bonds following the release of the inflation data as the market remained surprisingly strong. "We saw a degree of sellers of the longer-dated bonds coming into the market earlier, with the market clearly taking direction from the inflation data."

US treasuries were weaker following a strong showing earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 2.2154% from 2.1738%.

