MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as miners lose out on stronger rand

The JSE lost ground on Tuesday as miners suffered from lower commodity prices while a stronger rand in late trade further weakened their cause.

Political uncertainty also had an effect on the market as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s advisor, Chris Malikane, penned an opinion piece over the weekend encouraging the nationalisation of miners, banks and insurers.

Treasury released a statement on Tuesday distancing itself from his comments, saying. "Minister Malusi Gigaba wishes to place on record that the work of the Ministry of Finance will continue to be guided by policies of the ANC, as articulated in conference resolutions and in the 2014 election manifesto. The nationalisation of banks is not government policy."

The all share ended the day 1.56% lower at 52,672.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.65%. The gold index shed 3.17%, resources 3.12% and platinums 2.19%. Banks lost 2.20%, food and drug retailers 1.33% and industrials 1.22%. Property bucked the trend, gaining 0.46%.

Iron ore prices fell to five-month lows which hammered the share prices of producers. Kumba Iron Ore tumbled 8.89% to R170.04 and African Rainbow Minerals 10.70% to R85.

Harmony Gold slumped 7.26% to R34.10 and Northam Platinum 2.99% to R54.12.

In banks, Standard retreated 3.21% to R140.60 and Nedbank 3.45% to R224.56.

Insurer MMI lost 1.27% to R22.60.

Steinhoff shed 3.86% to R66.47 while Woolworths bucked the trend in its sector, adding 1.14% to R72.98. Mr Price was down 2.16% to R154.57.

Property group Growthpoint added 1.54% to R25.70 and Capital & Counties added 2.84% to R54.23.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said the rand continued to do surprisingly well, even though a mild dollar recovery would pare those gains. The bias on the rand remained positive despite domestic concerns, he said.

At 6.05pm, the rand was at R13.27 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.31. At the same time, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.83% from 8.81% previously.

Futures tracked the weaker local bourse with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index down 1.59% at 46,489 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,769 from Thursday’s 22,675.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso