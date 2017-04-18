JSE’s miners likely to follow Sydney’s down on Tuesday

The rand strengthened 2.4% over the four day Easter holiday from R13.59/$ on Thursday to a low of R13.27/$ at midnight on Tuesday and was trading at about R13.32/$ at 7am.

But the rand may falter and weaken back towards R14/$ as the market digests President Jacob Zuma’s speeches over the long weekend in which he turned up his populist rhetoric.

A rally on Wall Street on Monday — where the S&P 500 gained 0.86% and the Nasdaq index 0.86% — failed to boost the morale of stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday morning.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down more than 1%, knocked by South32 falling 1.41% to A$2.80 after announcing it had terminated talks on its proposed $200m acquisition of a coal mine from Peabody Energy.

South32 fell 2.57% to R28.84 on the JSE on Thursday.

South32’s former parent BHP Billiton was 1.87% lower at A$23.85 in Sydney on Tuesday morning. BHP fell 2.1% to R21,320 on Thursday.

Extract Group (formerly Eqstra) said in a trading statement released after the market closed on Thursday that it expected to report on Tuesday an interim loss for the six months to end-December.

Extract said it expected its headline loss per share to widen to about 7.2c from 2.2c in the matching period.

"The main reasons for the expected loss are asset impairments and the sale of the fleet management and logistics and industrial equipment divisions to enX Group, effective November 8, which resulted in a subsequent loss of those divisions contribution to earnings," the trading statement said.

"Operationally the remaining business reported losses in the South African operations which was further compounded by the termination of the Botswana operations."

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s tourist accommodation at 10am, its land transport survey at 11:30am and food and beverages sales at 1pm.