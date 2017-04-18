JSE all share closes lower with miners and banking stocks faring worst

The JSE closed weaker on its first trading day after the Easter long weekend as banking and mining stocks retreated.

Miners were on the back foot as the rand firmed during the day, while softer commodity prices added to pressure on the sector, with iron ore falling to a five-month low.

The rand traded at R13.35 to the dollar for most of the day, but weakened sharply against the pound after UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that a surprise general election would be held on June 8.

It later strengthened to the dollar, and was at R13.25/$ at the JSE’s close.

The pound gained 1.5% against the dollar, with the FTSE retreating 2% in late afternoon trade.

After opening stronger, banks lost ground on the news that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s adviser, Prof Chris Malikane, had propagated the nationalisation of banks in an opinion piece.

In a statement, the Treasury said the views expressed were those of Malikane and not necessarily government policy. The Treasury confirmed that the nationalisation of banks was not on the cards.

This week, Gigaba will hold meetings with foreign investors in Washington at the IMF and World Bank, on measures to avoid further downgrades and in the medium-term to restore SA’s investment-grade rating, the Treasury said.

Last week, the JSE rose on positive sentiment towards emerging markets, with the all share gaining 1.24%.

Capital Economics’s tracker index shows that capital outflows from emerging markets essentially ceased in March.

"Outflows would probably pick up again later this year, but they were likely to remain weak by recent standards," Capital Economics said.

Despite the drop in the iron ore price, other commodities trended firmer as the day progressed. By the JSE’s close platinum had added 0.5% to $984.41 an ounce while spot gold was slightly firmer at $1,286.

Silver had shed 0.80% to $18.23 an ounce while Brent crude was 0.45% lower at $56.20 a barrel.

After a strong performance on Monday, the Dow had lost 0.40% by the JSE’s close. The French CAC 40 had lost 1.35% and Germany’s Dax 30 0.54%.

The all share ended the day 1.56% lower at 52,672.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.65%. The gold index shed 3.17%, resources 3.12% and platinums 2.19%. Banks lost 2.20%, food and drug retailers 1.33% and industrials 1.22%. Property bucked the trend, gaining 0.46%.

Some of the big miners took a hefty knock, with BHP Billiton dropping 3.89% to R204.90 and Anglo American 3.47% to R189.80.

Kumba Iron Ore tumbled 8.89% to R170.04 and African Rainbow Minerals 10.70% to R85.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lost 0.89% to R895.52 on the late surge by the currency.

Harmony Gold slumped 7.26% to R34.10 and Northam Platinum 2.99% to R54.12.

In banks, Standard retreated 3.21% to R140.60 and Nedbank 3.45% to R224.56.

Insurer MMI lost 1.27% to R22.60.

Steinhoff shed 3.86% to R66.47 while Woolworths bucked the trend in its sector, adding 1.14% to R72.98. Mr Price was down 2.16% to R154.57.

Property group Growthpoint added 1.54% to R25.70 and Capital & Counties 2.84% to R54.23.

Naspers was 1% off at R2,445.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen dropped 4.14% to R268.50 amid news that the group failed to disclose a 2016 competition authority fine it received in Italy.