Futures lose ground on weak Dow opening and JSE all share moves into the red

18 April 2017 - 19:00 PM Maarten Mittner
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

South African futures were weaker on Tuesday as the Dow Jones industrial average opened lower and the JSE all share closed in the red on weaker mining and banking stocks.

After a sterling performance on Monday, the Dow was 0.44% lower at the JSE’s close.

Miners were on the back foot as the rand firmed during the day, while softer commodity prices added to pressure on the sector with iron ore falling to a five-month low.

The all share ended the day 1.56% lower at 52,672.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.65%. The gold index shed 3.17%, resources 3.12% and platinums 2.19%. Banks lost 2.20%, food and drug retailers 1.33% and industrials 1.22%. Property bucked the trend, gaining 0.46%.

Brent crude tumbled 1.59% to $54.59 a barrel in early evening trade.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.59% lower at 46,489 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,769 from Thursday’s 22,675.

