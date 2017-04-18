Firmer US treasuries weaken local bond market

The South African bond market was weaker on Tuesday afternoon, as the rand weakened slightly in intraday trade and US treasuries firmed on a softer dollar.

US 10-year treasury yields firmed 1.8% to 2.2101% in safe-haven trade from 2.2493%, as the US bond market continued to attract inflows on rising geopolitical risks related to the US bombing of Syrian targets and North Korea’s nuclear missile posturing.

Marginally disappointing US macroeconomic data and lower US 10-year treasury yields had undermined the performance of the greenback in recent sessions, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

At 3.40pm the yield on the R186 was at 8.87% from 8.81%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.755% from 7.685%.

The rand was at R13.356/$ from R13.3171.