Markets

Firmer US treasuries weaken local bond market

18 April 2017 - 18:25 PM Maarten Mittner
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The South African bond market was weaker on Tuesday afternoon, as the rand weakened slightly in intraday trade and US treasuries firmed on a softer dollar.

US 10-year treasury yields firmed 1.8% to 2.2101% in safe-haven trade from 2.2493%, as the US bond market continued to attract inflows on rising geopolitical risks related to the US bombing of Syrian targets and North Korea’s nuclear missile posturing.

Marginally disappointing US macroeconomic data and lower US 10-year treasury yields had undermined the performance of the greenback in recent sessions, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

At 3.40pm the yield on the R186 was at 8.87% from 8.81%. The yield on the R207 was at 7.755% from 7.685%.

The rand was at R13.356/$ from R13.3171.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s miners likely to follow Sydney’s down on ...
Markets
4.
Rand dips as dollar attempts a rebound
Markets
5.
Oil slides as US pumps more
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.