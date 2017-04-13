Trading slows on JSE as Easter long weekend approaches

The JSE was little changed at lunchtime on Thursday, with market participants appearing reluctant to take new positions ahead of the Easter long weekend.

The all share index was relatively flat (-0.09%) at 53,501.80 points at midday, but remained on course for a third consecutive week of gains. The market has profited largely from a weaker rand, which flatters earnings of dual-listed stocks.

Earlier this week, the local currency came within a whisker of R14/$, as political temperatures reached fever pitch over the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt.

"The bottom line is, we feel that the currency market is not driven by fundamentals at the moment, and will move where the political wind blows," Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.