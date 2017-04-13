Trading slows on JSE as Easter long weekend approaches
The currency market is not driven by fundamentals at the moment, and will move where the political wind blows, Kaon Capital says
The JSE was little changed at lunchtime on Thursday, with market participants appearing reluctant to take new positions ahead of the Easter long weekend.
The all share index was relatively flat (-0.09%) at 53,501.80 points at midday, but remained on course for a third consecutive week of gains. The market has profited largely from a weaker rand, which flatters earnings of dual-listed stocks.
Earlier this week, the local currency came within a whisker of R14/$, as political temperatures reached fever pitch over the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt.
"The bottom line is, we feel that the currency market is not driven by fundamentals at the moment, and will move where the political wind blows," Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.
In another development, speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete postponed the debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma that was meant for Tuesday, in line with the wishes of opposition parties. The postponement came as parties awaited a decision by the Constitutional Court on an application by the United Democratic Movement, seeking a ruling on whether the vote of no confidence could be done by a secret ballot.
Further afield, Europe’s leading markets were weaker a midday in line with US stock futures.
On the JSE, diversified miner and trader Glencore was off 1.73% to R52.36 and Sasol shed 1.04% to R411.85. Gold Fields, however, was up 3.17% to R53.71, with Sibanye Gold gaining 3.28% to R34.35. Anglo American Platinum rose 2.04% to R362.18 and Impala Platinum gained 3.53% to R48.40.
Mediclinic rose 3.22% to R129.39 following its trading update. Paper and pulp group Sappi gained 3.28% to R98.54.
Please login or register to comment.