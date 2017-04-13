MARKET WRAP: Rand hits R13.40 to the dollar as JSE all share closes flat

The rand strengthened to R13.40 to the dollar in early evening trade on Thursday as the local currency continued to surprise to the firmer side. Forex trading was cautious as the market awaited new developments, after calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down intensified in the week.

The Constitutional Court allowed parties to file opposing motions of no confidence in Zuma, ahead of a vote of no confidence expected later in April.

The rand ended a volatile week 2.46% stronger against the dollar as the local currency reversed sharp losses in the preceding weeks following S&P Global and Fitch’s downgrades to junk status after Pravin Gordhan was removed as finance minister.

The rand reached a best intra-day level of R13.3983 to the dollar from R13.4894 on Thursday, despite a stronger dollar. The euro was at $1.0631 from $1.0663.

The JSE ended the shortened week marginally in the red on Thursday as industrials and resources retreated on the day.

The all share closed 0.08% lower at 53,510.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.22%. Resources were down 0.46% and industrials shed 0.24%. The gold index firmed 3.34%. General retailers rose 3.11%. Platinums added 2.41% and banks firmed 1.31%. Food and drug retailers added 1.21%.

The all share was 1.24% higher in the week, the third consecutive week of gains. The index is up 5.64% for the year so far.

BHP Billiton lost 2.10% to R213.20 and Anglo American shed 1.45% to R196.63.

British American Tobacco retreated 1.68% to R903.55.

Among gold stocks, Gold Fields jumped 6.63% to R55.51 and Sibanye gained 6.43% to R35.40.

PSG was up 1.48% to R252.94.

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Thursday after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said he would try to convince ratings agency Moody’s that the country would maintain fiscal discipline. The yield on the benchmark R186 was at 8.815% from 8.84%.

Bonds have also performed firmer in the week on the stronger rand after the yield on the R186 initially hit 9% on the downgrade announcements.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.23% higher at 47,369 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,675 from Wednesday’s 28‚709.

With Reitumetse Pitso