JSE ends shortened week just in the red as industrials and resources retreat

The JSE ended the shortened week marginally in the red on Thursday as industrials and resources retreated on the day and the rand consolidated at the R13.50 to the dollar level with a firmer bias.

The rand was at R13.4471 to the dollar at the JSE’s close from R13.4894.

Gold stocks and platinums were firmer in thin trade despite flat commodity spot prices. Volumes traded were at R14bn at the close.

Better-than-expected mining production in February failed to lift the big miners.

Total mining output rose by a seasonally adjusted and monthly 2.9% and an annual 4.6% in February, after growing by an annual 1.4% in January. The consensus market forecast was for an annual increase of 2%. The mining sector is expected to fare moderately better in 2017 off last year’s low base, said Nedbank economist Nicky Weimar: "Stronger global growth and firmer international commodity prices should support higher production and export sales."

Retailers brushed off weak retail data released on Wednesday. From December 2016 to February 2017, retail sales fell by a substantial quarterly 1.3%, which was the worst quarterly performance since the global financial market crisis. Stanlib economist Kevin Lings ascribed the robust performance — rising more than 3% — to the monthly growth of 0.8% in February after declining by a monthly 1.2% in January. "The retail sector has been relatively resilient when compared with other key sectors in the economy, such as mining and manufacturing, because household income growth has consistently exceeded inflation."

The Dow Jones was flat at the JSE’s close with market focus on financials as JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were set to report their quarterly results later on Thursday.

Platinum rose 0.17% to $972 an ounce. Gold was 0.21% softer at $1,283.58 an ounce, after jumping $10 in overnight trade on Wednesday on geopolitical tensions related to US-Russian contestation over Syria, and a nuclear missile test in North Korea scheduled for the weekend.

Brent oil lifted 0.76% to $55.94 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.08% lower at 53,510.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.22%. Resources were down 0.46% and industrials shed 0.24%. The gold index firmed 3.34%. General retailers rose 3.11%. Platinums added 2.41% and banks firmed 1.31%. Food and drug retailers added 1.21%.

The all share ended the week 1.24% higher, the third consecutive week of gains. The index is up 5.64% for the year so far.

BHP Billiton lost 2.10% to R213.20 and Anglo American shed 1.45% to R196.63.

British American Tobacco retreated 1.68% to R903.55.

PSG was up 1.48% to R252.94.

Among gold stocks, Gold Fields jumped 6.63% to R55.51 and Sibanye gained 6.43% to R35.40.

Anglo American Platinum rose 3.44% to R367.15.

Among banks, FirstRand added 2.25% to R48.14, while Standard Bank rose 1.24% to R145.27.

Woolworths climbed 3.46% to R72.16 among retailers, and Shoprite rose 2.95% to R203.21.

Among property stocks, Redefine added 1.1% to R11.05. Liberty Two Degrees shed 2.06% to R9.50.

Telkom was up 1.84% to R72.11.

Mediclinic recovered 2.11% to R128.