Futures firmer on flat Dow opening as gold miners fail to lift JSE all share

South African futures were higher on Thursday as the Dow Jones opened flat and the JSE all share closed largely unchanged.

The rand was 0.5% stronger at R13.4221 to the dollar in early evening trade.

The Dow was flat as the US market braced itself for quarterly financial reports from the major banks, including JPMorgan.

Brent crude oil was 0.27% higher at $55.67 a barrel.

On the JSE, the all share closed 0.08% lower at 53,510.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.22%. Resources were down 0.46% and industrials shed 0.24%. The gold index firmed 3.34%. General retailers rose 3.11%. Platinums added 2.41% and banks firmed 1.31%. Food and drug retailers added 1.21%.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.23% higher at 47,369 points. The number of contracts traded was 22,675 from Wednesday’s 28‚709.