MARKET WRAP: Rand makes good gains on anti-Zuma marches

The rand strengthened for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as the anti-Zuma campaign gathered momentum. Opposition parties held more marches demanding that President Jacob Zuma step down after two leading credit ratings agencies revised SA's sovereign credit to subinvestment grade.

The JSE ended the day flat with banks bouncing back after a torrid couple of weeks, while miners gave back some of their recent gains on the stronger local currency.

In early evening trade the rand was at R13.65 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.83. The benchmark R186 bond was last bid at 8.87% from 8.93% previously.

The JSE all share ended the day 0.03% higher at 53,351.3 points, with the banking index standing out, gaining 3.09%. The sector has suffered since S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA to sub-investment grade.

General retailers added 1.89%, financials 1.42% and property 1.36%. Platinums shed 4.61% and resources 2.69%.

Anglo American retreated 4.97% to R199.52 and BHP Billiton 3.89% to R217.78.

Sasol gained 1.43% to R416.16. Sasol has insured itself against rand/dollar volatility in 2018 by buying contracts allowing it to swap rand for up to $4bn at an exchange rate of between R13.46 and R15.51 to the dollar.

Kumba Iron Ore tumbled 7.58% to R189.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lost 1.22% to R918.99.

Remgro jumped 3.1% to R216 after gaining more than 2% on Tuesday.

PSG was one of the better performers on the day, climbing 6.98% to R249.24, after the investment holding company said it expected to report annual headline earnings per share growth of 50%.

Sibanye lost 2.61% to R33.26.

Standard Bank was the best performer among the big four banks, rebounding 3.83% to R143.49 from oversold levels. FirstRand rose 3.22% to R47.08.

MMI added 3.64% to R22.80 and Liberty 3.32% to R106.36.

In retailers, Mr Price added 3.65% to R153.40, Woolworths 1.97% to R69.75 and Shoprite 2.15% to R197.39.

Futures ended flat with the near-dated Alsi futures index closing at 47,262 points.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso