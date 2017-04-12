JSE’s gold and platinum miners could continue to fly

Wednesday may be another good day for the JSE’s gold and platinum miners as global investors seek safe harbours from the growing storms in North Korea and Syria.

The JSE’s gold miners index rose 4.2% on Tuesday, led by Harmony, which gained 7.1% to R37.87, followed by AngloGold Ashanti, which rose 4.69% to R174.95, while DRDGold gained 3.85% to R7.01.

Platinum miners also did well on Tuesday, with their index gaining 3.2%. Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) rose 5.52% to R371.85 and Impala 4.14% to R49.84.

BHP Billiton was down 1% at A$25.16 in Sydney on Wednesday after CEO Andrew Mackenzie told analysts he rejected hedge fund Elliott’s suggestions that the mining group separately list its US oil businesses and combine its London and Australian listings.

BHP released a detailed response to Elliott on why it did not agree with the proposed restructuring, which is likely to appear on the JSE’s Sens feed at 7am.

Retail sales

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February retail sales figures at 1pm. The economists’ consensus is a 1.8% annual contraction, narrower than January’s 2.3% contraction.

On Tuesday, Stats SA reported February’s manufacturing output declined 3.6%, far worse than economists’ expectations that it would remain about flat.

This means SA now produces 6.4% less than it did a decade ago, according to economists.co.za’s Mike Schussler.

The rand remained relatively calm on Wednesday morning, trading at R13.80/$ at 7am.