JSE opens firmer as banks rebound on stronger rand

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday as banks rebounded on the stronger rand, while platinum and gold stocks took a breather after rising sharply over the past few weeks.

The rand firmed to R13.74/$ in early morning trade on the prospects of a secret vote in Parliament, thereby increasing the possibility of opposition parties unseating President Jacob Zuma in a no-confidence vote.

Commodity prices were flat with the gold price at $1,273.57 an ounce.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average once again closed flat on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive session the benchmark US market barometer was largely unchanged, at about 20,650 points.

European markets closed mostly lower, with the FTSE 100 outperforming, lifted by gold shares.

Asian markers were mixed on Wednesday morning, with the Nikkei 225 losing 1.04% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.68%.

South African equities have so far shrugged off last week’s two downgrades to sub-investment grade status by S&P Global Ratings and Finch, and the JSE ended last week more than 1% higher.

"But this headline performance disguised divergent sectoral performance, with banks hardest hit and mining shares climbing," said Old Mutual equities boutique head Peter Linley.

Linley said internationally geopolitical concerns and a disappointing US jobs report saw developed markets move sideways.

At 9.45am on Wednesday the all share index was 0.6% higher at 53,856.9 and the blue-chip top 40 had added 0.64%. Banks were up 1.81% and financials had firmed 1.05%. General retailers had climbed 0.92%. Industrials were up 0.68%.

But platinum counters shed 1.32% and the gold index dropped 0.51%.

BHP Billiton softened 0.32% to R225.88.

Kumba Iron Ore dropped 2.19% to R200.03.

British American Tobacco shed 0.39% to R926.73.

Bidvest added 1.95% to R151.79 and Remgro was up 1.19% to R212.

Sibanye was down 0.61% to R33.94 and Anglo American Platinum shed 2.02% to R364.34.

Among banks Standard Bank jumped 2.32% to R141.40 and Barclays Africa climbed 2.05% to R145.93.

Sanlam added 1.65% to R68.44.

Telkom rebounded 1.26% to R70.89.

Naspers was up 1.67% to R2,491.07.