JSE hits best level since June as banks and broader financial stocks rebound

The all-share index hit 54,000 points for the first time since June before pulling back slightly at lunchtime as rand hedges benefit from the weaker rand

12 April 2017 - 14:22 PM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE trended stronger at lunchtime on Wednesday with the all-share index touching the 54,000-point mark for the first time since June 2016 before pulling back slightly as the stronger rand took the shine off the big rand-hedge stocks.

The all share was up 0.65% to 53,883.80 points at midday, as banks and broader financial stocks built on Monday’s recovery in sympathy with the rand, which reached R13.69 to the dollar in intra-day trade from close to R14 just days ago.

Banks stocks were the main casualties of the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s credit rating last week, hurting the rand in the process before its latest recovery. A weaker rand has proved a boon to big industrial and resource shares recently as the they carry the biggest weighting in the R14-trillion all share.

Big rand-hedge stocks, such as British American Tobacco, Sasol, Mondi and Richemont, have also been beneficiaries of a weaker rand.

Europe’s leading markets were moderately higher at midday, but US stock futures suggested a weaker opening on Wall Street this afternoon ahead of the corporate earnings season for the first quarter, due to start this week.

Standard Bank regained 3.04% to R142.40, with FirstRand recouping 2.81% to R46.89 and Barclays Africa recovering 2.67% to R146.82.

Capitec rallied 3.01% to R769, with MMI Holdings gaining 1.96% to R41.05 and Liberty Holdings rebounding 3.95% to R22.87.

Retailers also recovered from recent sell-off, with Mr Price gaining 2.57% to R151.80 and Massmart gaining 2.76% to R134.61.

Naspers continued its gains, rising 2.18% to R2,503.59 while Pioneer Foods lost 1.92% to R172.13.

