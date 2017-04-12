JSE hits best level since June as banks and broader financial stocks rebound
The all-share index hit 54,000 points for the first time since June before pulling back slightly at lunchtime as rand hedges benefit from the weaker rand
The JSE trended stronger at lunchtime on Wednesday with the all-share index touching the 54,000-point mark for the first time since June 2016 before pulling back slightly as the stronger rand took the shine off the big rand-hedge stocks.
The all share was up 0.65% to 53,883.80 points at midday, as banks and broader financial stocks built on Monday’s recovery in sympathy with the rand, which reached R13.69 to the dollar in intra-day trade from close to R14 just days ago.
Banks stocks were the main casualties of the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which prompted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s credit rating last week, hurting the rand in the process before its latest recovery. A weaker rand has proved a boon to big industrial and resource shares recently as the they carry the biggest weighting in the R14-trillion all share.
Big rand-hedge stocks, such as British American Tobacco, Sasol, Mondi and Richemont, have also been beneficiaries of a weaker rand.
Europe’s leading markets were moderately higher at midday, but US stock futures suggested a weaker opening on Wall Street this afternoon ahead of the corporate earnings season for the first quarter, due to start this week.
Standard Bank regained 3.04% to R142.40, with FirstRand recouping 2.81% to R46.89 and Barclays Africa recovering 2.67% to R146.82.
Capitec rallied 3.01% to R769, with MMI Holdings gaining 1.96% to R41.05 and Liberty Holdings rebounding 3.95% to R22.87.
Retailers also recovered from recent sell-off, with Mr Price gaining 2.57% to R151.80 and Massmart gaining 2.76% to R134.61.
Naspers continued its gains, rising 2.18% to R2,503.59 while Pioneer Foods lost 1.92% to R172.13.
