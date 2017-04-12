JSE all share weakens at the close on stronger rand as platinums retreat

The JSE weakened at the close on Wednesday as banks rallied and platinums retreated on a strong recovery in the rand against the dollar. Trading was choppy for most of the day, with the all share still up 0.65% at midday, hitting the 54,000-point level for the first time since June 2016, before weakening in the afternoon.

The rand firmed nearly 2% against the dollar on the day in the local currency’s strongest performance since last week’s double downgrading to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

Retail and property stocks also firmed with the rand, with industrials mixed as the rand hedges came under pressure. The unit found support from the huge turnout from the march by opposition parties in Pretoria ahead of a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament later this month.

"Political parties and civil society continue to organise against the current leadership as we lose faith in its ability to deliver meaningful transformation for the majority of South Africans as it continues to favour a select few," said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

The market shrugged off disappointing retail sales data. February’s retail trade sales, which contracted by an annual 1.7% from 2.3% in January, provided further support for the view that the economy had entered a technical recession, said First National Bank economist Jason Muscat.

He also said the retail trade sector would contract meaningfully from GDP growth in the first quarter of 2017. Two consecutive quarters of contraction is officially a recession. The weak retail data follows Tuesday’s lower manufacturing numbers, indicating that manufacturing production fell by a worse-than-expected 3.6% in February.

The JSE was also under pressure from weaker global markets, with the Dow Jones softening 0.29% at the JSE’s close. European markets were down with the FTSE 100 losing 0.22% and the German Dax 0.11% lower.

Spot gold perked up in late afternoon trade, gaining 0.20% to $1,276.14 an ounce. Platinum was flat at $966.41 an ounce.

Brent crude was 0.43% off at $56.02 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.03% up at 53,551.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Banks rallied 3.09% and general retailers added 1.89%. Financials rose 1.42% and property ended the day 1.36% higher. Platinums shed 4.61% and resources lost 2.69%.

Among the big miners, Anglo American retreated 4.97% to R199.52 and BHP Billiton lost 3.89% to R217.78.

Sasol gained 1.43% to R416.16. Sasol has insured itself against rand/dollar volatility in 2018 by buying contracts allowing it to swap rand for up to $4bn at an exchange rate of between R13.46 and R15.51 to the dollar.

Kumba Iron Ore tumbled 7.58% to R189.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco lost 1.22% to R918.99.

Remgro jumped 3.1% to R216 among industrials.

PSG was a star performer on the day, climbing 6.98% to R249.24 after the investment holding company said it expected to report annual headline earnings per share growth of 50%.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye lost 2.61% to R33.26.

Standard Bank was the best performer among the big banks, rebounding 3.83% to R143.49 from oversold levels. FirstRand rose 3.22% to R47.08.

MMI Holdings added 3.64% to R22.80 and Liberty Holdings firmed 3.32% to R106.36 after financial life insurers were downgraded on Tuesday.

Among retailers, Mr Price added 3.65% to R153.40. Woolworths gained 1.97% to R69.75 and Shoprite firmed 2.15% to R197.39.

Among property stocks, Redefine recovered 2.92% to R10.93, while Intu Properties dropped 1.27% to R48.99.

Sappi dropped 3.19% to R95.41.