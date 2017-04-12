Goldman Sachs says it is still confident in its bet on commodities

Goldman Sachs says keeping the faith in commodities is paying off.

Four weeks after the bank called for patience as prices tumbled the most in eight months, most raw materials were back to levels from before the sell-off.

Goldman said its own temperance was yielding results as its top 2017 trading recommendation of going long on the S&P GSCI enhanced index was back in the money by 7%, according to a report dated April 12.

The bank’s confidence was unshaken as it believed macroeconomic data would show improvement, Chinese demand for metals would increase and Opec’s crude oil production cuts would lead to a decline in stockpiles.

Goldman maintained its overweight recommendation on commodities and its 3-and 12-month forecasts for gains of 5% and 4%, respectively.

Supply uncertainty has been mostly resolved, reinforcing confidence in long-term pricing and leaving demand as the primary focus for the market, according to the note.

"We still believe that the market needs more patience," analysts including Jeffrey Currie and Michael Hinds wrote in the report. "Macroeconomic data has been partially distorted by weather events in the US. In China, we still have no hard data yet for March to know whether the post-Chinese new year rebound in activity has occurred, and the oil draws were not anticipated until second quarter."

The S&P GSCI measure of commodities slid 3.5% in March, its biggest drop since July, amid losses in oil, nickel and sugar on concerns that supplies were abundant.

But in April, the gauge was up more than 3% as crude rebounded on optimism that oil cartel Opec would extend its output cuts aimed at easing a global glut. The Bloomberg Commodity Index had gained almost 1% by April 12 after a 2.7% decline in March.

Crude gains

"We forecast that inventories will continue to decline driven by the combination of production cuts and the strong demand growth," the analysts wrote, referring to oil. The bank reiterated its outlook for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to rise to $57.50 a barrel and Brent crude to $59 a barrel in the second quarter.

WTI traded 0.2% lower at $53.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 3.47pm GMT on Wednesday. Brent crude on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange was down 0.4% at $56.02 a barrel.

Goldman also restated its "tactically bullish view" for copper over the next three months, with a target of $6,200 a tonne. The bank continues to see risks surrounding its 6-month forecast of $5,600 as skewed to the upside, on the potential for power-related supply disruptions in the Congo in the third quarter, and strong Chinese property sales volumes data.

