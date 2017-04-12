Markets

Futures end lower on weak Dow opening and as JSE all share closes flat

12 April 2017 - 19:07 PM Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African futures weakened on Wednesday after the Dow Jones industrial average opened lower and the JSE all share closed flat in choppy trade on a stronger rand.

The rand was 1.50% stronger at R13.6193 to the dollar in early evening trade.

The Dow was 0.27% weaker at 20.594.33 points in late morning trade in the US.

The all share closed 0.03% up at 53,551.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Banks rallied 3.09% and general retailers 1.89%. Financials rose 1.42% and property 1.36%. Platinums dropped 4.61% and resources 2.69%.

Brent oil was 0.39% lower at $56.04 a barrel.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.42% lower at 47,136 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,709 from Tuesday’s 27‚043.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the gold price is set to shine in 2017
Markets
2.
Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk ...
Markets
3.
Volatility on cards for rand
Markets
4.
Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off ...
Markets
5.
Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.