Futures end lower on weak Dow opening and as JSE all share closes flat

South African futures weakened on Wednesday after the Dow Jones industrial average opened lower and the JSE all share closed flat in choppy trade on a stronger rand.

The rand was 1.50% stronger at R13.6193 to the dollar in early evening trade.

The Dow was 0.27% weaker at 20.594.33 points in late morning trade in the US.

The all share closed 0.03% up at 53,551.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 softened 0.02%. Banks rallied 3.09% and general retailers 1.89%. Financials rose 1.42% and property 1.36%. Platinums dropped 4.61% and resources 2.69%.

Brent oil was 0.39% lower at $56.04 a barrel.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.42% lower at 47,136 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,709 from Tuesday’s 27‚043.