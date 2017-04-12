Markets

Bonds settle down after recent volatility

12 April 2017 - 10:04 AM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was in a stable range on Wednesday morning, faring a lot better than a few days ago, with analysts tracing the support to foreign inflows.

Foreigners were net purchasers of almost R10bn worth of local bonds last week, softening the blows that came with the credit ratings downgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

Markets were also keeping tabs on the opposition and civil society-led protest march over President Jacob Zuma’s controversial decision to reshuffle his Cabinet and remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Capital Economics Africa economist John Ashbourne said in a note that the recent violent market reaction reflected confidence in Gordhan, who was seen as a safe pair of hands, rather than any specific fears about his replacement, Malusi Gigaba, whose policy intentions "remain unclear".

"Discerning what effect – if any – Gigaba will have on fiscal policy is now a crucial question," he said.

Gigaba said on Wednesday that while Treasury appreciated the gravity of the downgrades, its priority remained "inclusive growth".

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.93% in early trade, unchanged from Tuesday, although better than 9% reached last week.

The rand, which is also one of the key drivers in the bond market, fared a lot better against the dollar and other major currencies.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the gold price is set to shine in 2017
Markets
2.
Bad day likely for JSE as SA awakens to ‘junk ...
Markets
3.
Volatility on cards for rand
Markets
4.
Rand closes in on R14/$ as relentless sell-off ...
Markets
5.
Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.