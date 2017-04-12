Bonds settle down after recent volatility

The South African bond market was in a stable range on Wednesday morning, faring a lot better than a few days ago, with analysts tracing the support to foreign inflows.

Foreigners were net purchasers of almost R10bn worth of local bonds last week, softening the blows that came with the credit ratings downgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.

Markets were also keeping tabs on the opposition and civil society-led protest march over President Jacob Zuma’s controversial decision to reshuffle his Cabinet and remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.