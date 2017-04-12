Bonds settle down after recent volatility
The South African bond market was in a stable range on Wednesday morning, faring a lot better than a few days ago, with analysts tracing the support to foreign inflows.
Foreigners were net purchasers of almost R10bn worth of local bonds last week, softening the blows that came with the credit ratings downgrades by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch.
Markets were also keeping tabs on the opposition and civil society-led protest march over President Jacob Zuma’s controversial decision to reshuffle his Cabinet and remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.
Capital Economics Africa economist John Ashbourne said in a note that the recent violent market reaction reflected confidence in Gordhan, who was seen as a safe pair of hands, rather than any specific fears about his replacement, Malusi Gigaba, whose policy intentions "remain unclear".
"Discerning what effect – if any – Gigaba will have on fiscal policy is now a crucial question," he said.
Gigaba said on Wednesday that while Treasury appreciated the gravity of the downgrades, its priority remained "inclusive growth".
The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.93% in early trade, unchanged from Tuesday, although better than 9% reached last week.
The rand, which is also one of the key drivers in the bond market, fared a lot better against the dollar and other major currencies.
Please login or register to comment.