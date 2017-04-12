Local bonds weather ratings cuts

Local bonds have held up well since last week’s sovereign debt downgrades, surprising some analysts, but others say there are fundamental factors supporting the bond market.

The most important is the value local bonds offer, with the yield of the benchmark 10-year R186 at less than 9%, firming to 8.85% on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 8.93%.

The US 10-year is at 2.30% and the UK 10-year gilt at 1.04%.

Any appreciation in a yield when prices fall is a capital gain, or profit, to an investor, as prices rise when bond yields fall.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA to subinvestment status last week, presupposing weaker yields. However, the weakness in yields occurred at the end of March on President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle. The R186 yielded a best level of 8.31% before Pravin Gordhan was replaced as finance minister by Malusi Gigaba.

"Ratings matter for bonds but are by no means the most important factor," said Old Mutual Mutli-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal.

He said the direction of fiscal policy was key. That meant any fiscal deterioration ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement in October or the February budget could cause yields to spike again.