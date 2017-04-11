Syrian and Korean jitters send investors scurrying for safety of gold

Bengaluru — Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tension over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,256.36 an ounce by 3.07am GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,257.90/oz.

Heightened tension on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East, following US strikes on Syria, along with the upcoming French presidential election, have made investors nervous.

"Gold should retain a measure of support given the political tensions," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke on Monday to US President Donald Trump and agreed that "a window of opportunity" existed to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve plans to raise US interest rates gradually so as to sustain healthy growth without letting the economy overheat, Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen said on Monday.

Rising interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

"Rallies above $1,260 could be hard to sustain, as gold lacks momentum from a technical perspective," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. "A break of $1,240 will prelude a deeper correction."

Gold has been failing to break key chart resistance at its 200-day moving average, which is near $1,256.82 on Tuesday.

Spot gold was still targeting $1,241/oz, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.21% to 838.26 tonnes on Monday from 836.49 tonnes on Friday. Spot silver edged up 0.1% to $17.93 an ounce.

In the previous session, it marked its lowest in over two weeks at $17.71.

Platinum inched up 0.2% to $937.60 an ounce, after hitting its weakest in over three weeks at $931.85 on Monday.

Palladium was down 0.1% at $787.25.

