Rand still fending off R14/$

11 April 2017 - 08:15 AM Robert Laing
The South African rand. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was still successfully fighting R14/$ on Tuesday morning, trading at about R13.92/$ at 7am.

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening were generally weaker, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.9%.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200, however, rose 0.5% after a survey by National Australia Bank found business conditions at their highest level since February 2008.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s manufacturing sales and output data at 1pm. The consensus of a poll of economists done by Trading Economics is manufacturing declined 0.45% from February 2015 after showing a rebound of 0.8% in January.

Telecoms stocks MTN and Telkom may fall on Tuesday after S&P Global Ratings changed its outlook on both of them to negative from stable.

MTN’s credit rating was maintained at BB+ and Telkom’s at BBB-.

S&P said though Telkom’s traditional fixed-line business was "structurally declining" and its mobile market share remains low at about 4%, it has good growth prospects in its broadband and information technology solutions businesses, which help to offset traditional fixed-line voice losses.

Another plus for Telkom is its "limited link with and limited importance to the South African government".

Regarding MTN, S&P said a concern was "high risk in the jurisdictions where the group operates, including regulatory risk and slow economic growth in MTN's key markets of Nigeria and SA, where the group generates 32.1% and 28.5% of revenues, respectively."

MTN also faces softening profitability because of the devaluation of local currencies in its main markets, despite its focus on cost control, S&P said.

