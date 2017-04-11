Markets

Rand holds up well with SA in junk territory

11 April 2017 - 10:21 AM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Tuesday morning, continuing to show resilience after SA’s sovereign credit rating was downgraded to subinvestment grade by Fitch.

Old Mutual Multi Managers strategists said although the market reaction to the downgrade had been unpleasant, volatility had remained within an accustomed ranges.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said there "seemed to be a definite calm after the storm in the market", with the rand having drifted in very narrow ranges on Monday. That mood was expected to continue into the weekend.

PSG chief investment officer Adriaan Pask said the local currency has been "bearing up relatively well" after the Fitch downgrade.

At 8.54am on Tuesday the rand was at R13.9148 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.13.9404, at R14.729 to the euro from R14.7713, and R17.2764 to the pound from R13.3040

The euro was at $1.0586 from $1.0596.

